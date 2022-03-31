Okocha at 1998 World Cup in France

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha will be part of proceedings when the final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup holds tomorrow in Doha, Qatar.

Okocha who participated in two editions (1994, 1998, 2022) will play the role of an assistant as disclosed on FIFA’s website.

He caught the eyes of the world with his mesmerizing dribbling skills, especially during the 1998 edition with his tinted hair.

“On Friday, 1 April, FIFA World Cup™ champions Cafu (Brazil) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany) will team up with six more assistants for the final draw to reveal the groups for the 2022 edition of football’s global showpiece.

“The full line-up of assistants will also include Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinović (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia). The event will be staged at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and will get underway at 19:00 local time (18:00 CET)” FIFA wrote.

“The other assistants also need little by way of introduction. Lothar Matthäus captained West Germany to victory in 1990. Jay-Jay Okocha was a playmaking midfielder who helped Nigeria qualify for their first FIFA World Cup in 1994 and won the Olympic title two years later, while Tim Cahill scored Australia’s first-ever FIFA World Cup finals goal against Japan in 2006 and also represented the Socceroos in 2010, 2014 and 2018. Bora Milutinović is the only coach to have managed at five consecutive editions of the FIFA World Cup with different teams.

“There will also be three famous faces from the Middle East world among the draw assistants for the first FIFA World Cup in the region. The host country will be represented by Adel Ahmed MalAllah. The former defender represented Qatar at the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1981, when they won the silver medal, and at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in 1984.”

Milutinović was Nigeria’s coach to the 1998 edition in France.

