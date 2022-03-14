.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government on Monday said it’s not happy with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, operating in the oil communities of Assa North cluster in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

The State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, made this statement to newsmen in Owerri, through the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Okere Bibian, of the state Ministry of Petroleum, after Opiah received protesters against SPDC.

Opiah said the state government was angry because SPDC, allegedly refused to recognise the community development board that would have facilitated development for the oil communities.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Nanah Opiah has assured the people of communities in Assa North Cluster in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the State Government’s Commitment to intervene in their plight.

“The state government is aware of the pitiable living condition in the area, decrying the level of negligence and inhumane treatment of the people of the area by the oil companies.”

“Gone are the days when the companies claims of the community not having persons with the requisite qualifications. Hence, the need for giving gainful employment to the youths of the area.

“The State Government has started engaging the oil companies. The State Government is not happy with Shell Petroleum Development Company’s non-recognition of the Community Development Board. He further admonished them on the need to avoid being used to ferment trouble as none of the sponsors of the protest would like any of their children to participate in it,” Opiah said.

