By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, has expressed regrets over the delays by some contractors handling the ongoing Ogoni clean-up to complete their approved contracts, noting that it would revoke contracts from those who are delaying completion.HYPREP also said the Central Representative Advisory Committee, CRAC, has been tasked to set up community-based water consumers’ committees and provide the project with the Terms of Reference (ToR) in the sustainability plans for provision of water.

Acting Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof. Philip Shekwolo, who spoke during a performance review meeting held with contractors at the Project Coordination Office, PCO, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, charged contractors handling both remediation and water contracts to expedite action towards the speedy completion of the projects.

Shekwolo said HYPREP would not condone any delay in the completion of projects, frowning at the slow pace of work on some sites.

Meanwhile, the representative of the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, Mike Cowing, commended HYPREP for organising the interactive session with contractors, stating that it was a good platform to ‘track progress made, identify challenges and re-strategize.

However, Clark Ekiyokenegha, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, representative on the project, expressed the company’s expectations for timely project delivery and assured of the oil giant’s support to the project.

