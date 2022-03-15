.

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Following the recent diatribe between the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki over the crises in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a group, under the auspices of Wike Ambassadors Network, WAN, has called for calm and urged Governor Obaseki to tender an unreserved apology to his colleague and erstwhile political benefactor.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, National Coordinator of WAN, Comrade Adams Abonu described the acrimony between the two

PDP governors as ‘’ill-timed’’ and capable of breeding bad blood within the ranks of PDP.

His words, ‘’It is rather unfortunate to observe how decorum and common sense was thrown into the wind by Governor Godwin Obaseki while trying to respond to the issues raised by his counterpart Governor Wike bothering on insubordination to the party by the deputy governor of Edo State.

“Instead of approaching the germane issues raised by Wike with objectivity and sincerity, that the Edo State governor could descend to name-calling and vituperations were not expected of someone of Obaseki’s standing.

‘’Supporters of PDP and indeed Nigerians at large could observe the extent of Governor Wike’s determination in ensuring the reelection of Governor Obaseki and his deputy when their former party denied them the platform to seek reelection. “The duo of Obaseki and Shuaibu turned the Rivers State Government House into a pilgrimage and looked up to the dexterity and political connections of Governor Wike during the run-up to the 2020 Edo guber election. To turn around and spite Governor Wike who superintended their successful reelection smacks of sheer ingratitude and amounts to biting the fingers that fed them.”

He added that the group would take it upon themselves to mediate between the two sides to engender harmony within the party while also calling on the leadership of PDP under Senator Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of PDP, to intervene in the interest of the party and supporters.

Continuing, Comrade Abonu reiterated the need to instil discipline within the party in order to forestall insubordination and ensure the supremacy of the party at all levels.

‘’For a deputy governor to bypass all known channels of protocols and issue threats to a party like the PDP on national television is the height of impunity and this must be dealt with every sense of correction. Comrade Shuaibu should have known better than descending to such exemplary low being a politician with considerable repute.

“The party is bigger than the ambition of any governor who is not able to carry every member along,’’ Abonu emphasised.

