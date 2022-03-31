By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Radio Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU, in Anambra State have commended the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for appointing two former staff of the state – owned Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, as Commissioners.

Mr. Don Onyenji, a former director of administration in ABS and Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo, who was also a staff of the organization, made the list of the 20 persons nominated by the governor for confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Acting Managing Director of ABS, Mr. Gab Okpaleze, the two unions said the recognition of the radio/television station by the governor was a source of encouragement for the workers.

State chairman of NUJ, Dr. Emeka Odogwu and the South East vice president of RATTAWU, Prince Emeka Kalu, in their separate speeches also appealed to the governor to confirm Okpaleze as the substantive Managing Director of ABS, having acted in that capacity intermittently for nine years before someone was brought from outside to head the establishment.

The NUJ chairman, Odogwu said: “Okpaleze Is the engine room of ABS. He has been very supportive to the management of this outfit.

“For many years he has been acting as MD. What NUJ is asking today is for our governor, Prof Soludo to confirm him as the substantive MD of ABS.

“He has paid his dues and there is no need appointing people who don’t know the history of ABS to come and head the place; it’s not professionally advisable because it’s always counterproductive.

“Okpalaeze has less than two years in service and we plead with our amiable governor, Prof Soludo to confirm him as MD as a parting gift to him after many years of meritorious service to the state and to the organisation. He deserves the position”.

On his part, the National Vice President ( South-East) of RATTAWU, Prince Emeka Kalu commended the state governor for appointing two members of staff of the ABS as commissioners in his government.

He said the governor’s appointment was a clear testimony that ABS had quality manpower, urging him to in the same manner, confirm Okpalaeze as the substantive MD of the outfit.

“Let our governor finish what he started in ABS by confirming Okpalaeze. Media parastatals should be run by the most senior staff of the organisation. Okpalaeze has paid his dues,” Kalu said.

Responding, Okpalaeze thanked the unions for the solidarity, assuring them that he would not let them down.

He said that ABS has been grooming stars, which was why two former staff members were found worthy of the appointment by the governor

He urged workers to cooperate with him to ensure improvement in their welfare, as well as make more effort to boost the financial position of the organization through internally generated revenue drive.