Nasarawa is one of the states in Nigeria that recognises basic education as the foundation for development, David Odama writes.

The status of basic education as a foundation for the advancement of education in Nasarawa State is a top priority to the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

This accounts for the commitment of the leadership of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, NSUBEB, under Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi.

The aim is to ensure the state emerges as one of the educationally advanced in the country.

Since assumption of office, the Dan’Azumi leadership has introduced several innovations, aimed at not only promoting education but also making it attractive to the populace.

Only recently, Nasarawa was rated as the best-performing state in the country in implementation of basic education programmes.

This was announced at the quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, management as well as all the UBEC boards in the country.

To realise its core mandate, the board introduced indigenous programmes to expand access to UBEC and ensure improved standards of education.

Such an increase ensured the reduction of the number of out-of-school children in the state.

Also, the board did not only prioritize interventions geared towards attracting and retaining school-aged children in basic education programmes, it also paid its counterpart contribution.

However, the rating that saw NSUBEB emerge tops during the quarterly meeting of UBEC management with chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards, SUBEBs, and Federal Capital Territory, CT, UBEC board, didn’t come easy.

But with support from Governor Abdullahi Sule and the management of the body, NSUBEB was able to come tops irrespective of challenges.

Information obtained from NSUBEB indicated that Governor Sule has ensured the board is up to date in its financial obligations, thereby putting Nasarawa in the class of states qualified to access funds for the advancement of basic education.

Under Dan’Azumi’s watch, NSUBEB has provided basic infrastructural facilities such as conducive classroom blocks, desks and books in about 90 percent of schools across the state.

Specifically, the standard of primary education has witnessed an improvement from what it used to be.

Financing basic education in NSUBEB under the leadership of DanAzumi is not only seen as the responsibility of states and local governments but also as a collective responsibility.

This accounted for the introduction of several innovations to make basic education qualitative at the grassroots.

Speaking on the impacts of NSUBEB in the state, an educationist, Mr. Labaran Maigari, said the number of out-of-school children is reducing given current interventions. He particularly attributed the improving standard of basic education in the state to the commitment of the governor and NSUBEB leadership.

He said: “ Governor Sule and the board chairman have made their impact felt educationally in Nasarawa State. This is obvious in basic education where the state is becoming a model.

I think the governor and NSUBEB chairman deserve commendation. I commend the staff of NSUBEB for their achievements.’

“I’m happy that we have achieved this much. I want to commend our governor and his team at NSUBEB. I want to say here that the project cost in Nasarawa State, even by UBEC standards, is the lowest. In fact, NSUBEB should be rated high in terms of compliance with the Procurement Act as well as due process.”

On his part, Dan’Azumi, said Nasarawa under Governor Sule is achieving results in basic education owing to the timely release of counterpart funds.

“Governor Sule’s resolve to offset outstanding counterpart funds to the UBEC has brought tremendous impact in the quest to eradicate illiteracy and poverty through the provision of quality basic education to all indigenes of the state,’’ he said.

The NSUBEB Chairman said the governor is one of the key pillars the governor is employing in the development of the state.

Only recently, NSUBEB invited interested, competent and reputable contractors to submit their profile for pre-qualification for the construction and procurement of infrastructural facilities for schools across the state, a move that would further place the state on a high pedestal in the area of provision of basic education.

Should the trend continue, Nasarawa will remain at the forefront of the race to reduce Nigeria’s 10.5 million out-of-school children.

Recall that the 2015 Global Monitoring Report, GMR, by UNICEF said Nigeria had the highest number of out-of-school children in the world estimated at 10.5 million.

Vanguard News Nigeria