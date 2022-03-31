By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has intercepted two trucks loaded with 90,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel in Ikom LGA of Cross River State.

Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, who conducted newsmen round the impounded trucks, yesterday, at the NSCDC exhibit yard in Calabar South, said the trucks were arrested on March 23, 2022 in Ikom local government area of the state.

He said the trucks were intercepted through intelligence gathering, having escaped the eyes of other security personnel along the Port Harcourt-Uyo road.

According to him, shortly after the arrest, men of the NSCDC mandated the drivers to take the trucks to Calabar and sadly, the drivers jumped out of the trucks along the road and ran away.

His words: ”These trucks were arrested on March 23, 2022 in Ikom Local Government Area. Each of the trucks carried 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel.

“Both drivers ran away in the process of moving them to Calabar and this almost created a disaster; you can imagine what would have happened if it rammed into people.

“But my men were able to salvage the situation. I want to believe that if all is well with this product, there wouldn’t have been any reason for the drivers to run away.

“The product is going through analysis in the laboratory, pending what we get from it; but this truck is likely going to be forfeited to the Federal Government.”