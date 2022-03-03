By Jimitota Onoyume

The Federal Commissioner representing Delta state in the National Population Commission, NPC, Sir Richard Odibo has appealed for cooperation from residents in the state as the population body commences enumeration area demarcation updating exercise in the state ahead of the national headcount.

Odibo in a statement made available to the Vanguard newspaper in Warri, Delta state said the demarcation updating exercise billed for 170 local government areas across the country will hold in four local government areas in the state.

He said the four local government areas in the state are Isoko north, Ukwuani, Udu and Warri south, adding that the exercise will begin from this Saturday March 5 to April 1st this year.

“In furtherance of preparation for the 2022 Population and Housing census, the National Population Commission will undertake the updating exercise of the enumeration area demarcation, EAD in some previously demarcated local government area in all the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory, FCT “.

“The objective of the EAD updating exercise is to bring the EA maps up to date with the current realities on ground using the latest EADPAD application and updated methodology to recapture and analyze the rate of change in the EA, building density and uses, household numbers and sizes and other visible physical changes on ground “

” The field work for the EAD updating exercise will commence from 5thMarch 2022 to 1st April, 2022, “

“The updating exercise will also involve completion of mop-up exercise for some areas which could not be demarcated in previous phases of the EAD due to communal dispute and security threat . The completion of roads and buildings vectorization exercise will also be carried out simultaneously with the EAD updating exercise “.

Odibo enjoined residents of the local government areas where the exercise will hold in the state to supply truthful information to the workers deployed for the exercise.