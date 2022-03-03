By Godwin Oritse

THE managements of the Truck Transit Park, TTP, and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, are currently in talks to set up a Security Fund to meet identified needs in enforcing the truck call-up system with a view to ensuring a seamless electronic services delivery.

Disclosing this to newsmen during the first year anniversary of the introduction of the Electronic call up system, Managing Director of the TTP, Mr. Jama Onwubariri, said that both organizations are working towards setting up the Fund to meet identified needs in enforcing the call up system.

Onwubariri is also seeking the immediate removal of all illegal checkpoints and dislodgement of thugs at Lilypond, Apapa port and Tincan port axis, on grounds that the prevalence of these non-state actors in the port environment has hampered the enforcement of the truck management policy.

He disclosed that the collaboration is considering the introduction of hazard and security allowance for Ètò enforcement team so as to discourage them from being compromised by illegal operators.

Some of the challenges the TTP boss enumerated include the slow pace of construction works on the port access roads, indiscriminate parking on the road and road congestion.

Others constraints, according to him, are “extortion and imposition of illegal fees on truck drivers and truck owners

“Collusion with truck owners and drivers to circumvent Ètò process, terminal operators’ equipment and capacity lapses that are not properly communicated.”

Vanguard News