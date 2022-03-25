By Godwin Oritse

The leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said that it is set to step up its Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, with a view to eliminating corruption and other vices at the nation’s seaports.

Speaking at a meeting with officials of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, MACN, Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, said that the Authority’s implementation of the SOP as stipulated in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), a project it funded, will also enhance operational excellence and service delivery at all Nigerian seaports and terminals.

Koko stated that the NPA’s management appreciates the positive role being played by the network in partnership with key sister agencies and organizations to create a more friendly environment for doing business in the nation’s maritime industry.

He also commended the group for promoting the gains of business integrity and raising awareness on the negative impact of corruption on the country’s image and global rating.

Leader of the MACN, Soji Apampa, explained that the purpose of their visit is to intimate the Authority about the achievements recorded, in collaboration with other key stakeholders, to engender zero tolerance to corruption in the port as well as remove opaqueness in port operations in line with international best practice.

Vanguard News Nigeria