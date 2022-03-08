.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Notable People’s Democratic Party stalwarts in Ondo South Senatorial districts, Ondo state have endorsed, a journalist, lawyer and former Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Abayomi Sheba for House of Representatives in the 2023 elections.

Sheba is eyeing the Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency at the green chamber.

The leaders include a former state Chairman of the PDP, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, former Chairman of the party in the South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Jumoke Akindele, Hon. Adebusoye Olaniyi, and Hon. Bitire Solomon.

They unanimously declared their support and adopted Sheba, for his contributions to the development of the area.

Speaking, Senator Kunlere recalled the various youths empowerment projects and programmes embarked upon by Sheba while he was Chairman the Poverty Alleviation Committee in the House of Representatives over 15 years ago.

He said that Sheba should be allowed to continue in this trend so as “to secure the future of our youths and market women as well as the individuals in the federal constituency.”

In his speech, Dr Olafeso said he has no doubt in Sheba’s humility, integrity, honesty and ability to deliver as expected.

Other Leaders who participated in the endorsement are Hon. Adebusoye Olaniyi, a former member of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Journal Ebiwonjumi, a former Minority Leader during Gov. Olusegun Mimiko’s era, Hon. Solomon Bitire, a former Chairman of Okitipupa LG and Managing Director of OOPC, Engr. Oboli Ogunwa.

In a related development, political and traditional leaders in Irele council area of the state have presented Sheba to the leadership of the arty in Okitipupa council area.

The traditional leaders were led by the former regent of Ode-Irele township, High Chief Gbogunron of Irele Kingdom, High Chief Ologbosere, and Chief Olowu.

Also present include the former Senatorial Chairman, Evang. Sola Adenigbo Ogo-Ade with Wards Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, youth leaders, Women Leaders and other party executives members

Party leaders from Okitipupa who were present and involved in the declaration and adoption include the current Senatorial Chairman, Elder Amos Fadope, Okitipupa LG PDP Chairman, Adewo Sola, Chief Ayo Ibine, Chief Engr Ogunwa Oboli, LG PDP secretary, All the Youth leaders in the 23 Ikale Wards, Ajila Lambo, Hon. Bitire Solomon, Hon. Adebusoye Niyi, Hon. Larry Ogunmusire, Hon. Bamido Omogbehin, Okitipupa Local Government Vice-chairman, Ojomo, Chief Olowofunire, Hon. Tibetan Osunlow, Chief Adele, Hon. Adeolu Akinseye (Assistant State Treasurer), Assistant Local Government Secretary, Ojo Enisan, Hon. Ademola Iseyemi, Mrs Pirisola amongst others.