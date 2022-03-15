…Pledges to “punish” him if

By Dirisu Yakubu

A group, the Northern Alliance for National Cohesion, NANC, Tuesday demanded immediate retraction and a public apology from the Rivers state Nyesom Wike for allegedly comparing one of the state’s traditional chiefs to the legendary Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio, founder of the Sokoto Caliphate.



This is even as the group took exception to Governor Wike’s recent outburst against Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu .



While calling on Northern governors and the leadership of the PDP to call Wike to order, the group threatened to punish the governor if ye fails to apologize over his comment.



Addressing newsmen in Abuja, convener of the group, Bello Ibrahim said, “our attention has been drawn to the several disparaging comments of the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, wherein he openly attacked some leaders, members and other critical stakeholders of our great party, the PDP.

“Just yesterday, Governor Wike in his usual manner, attacked the Deputy Governor of Edo state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, for expressing his personal views and opinion before the party’s national working committee who went to the state for some party assignments.



“As if that was not enough, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike took another swipe on the Governor of Edo state, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for responding to him on certain issues of great concern to the oneness and unity of the party.



“It is distasteful to also recall a scenario, where Wike spat at the reverence of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio in one of his infantile outings. Wike was seen comparing one of his traditional chiefs to our very respected and iconic Sheikh Dan Fodio. That unpopular outing is the most uncomplimentary remarks against Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio by anyone from southern Nigeria in recent history.



“Wike has shown disregard for the hierarchy of the Peoples Democratic Party, as he recently threatened to invoke some sections of the party’s constitution, should the national chairman fail to sanction the Deputy Governor of Edo State – Philip Shuaib. It is laughable that Governor Wike, who was the brain behind the emergence of Ali Modu Sheriff that almost derailed the ideals of PDP is now a preacher of morality.



“Worthy of note too is that Governor Wike has serially disrespected his colleague governors, as he unceremoniously assumes the role of a moral compass. Wike is assuming the status of a demigod, as his conducts negate the principles of appropriateness.



“Governor Wike’s infantile outings call for concern, but more worrisome is the silence of Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, particularly at the time Wike mockingly compared a traditional chief from Rivers State with Sheik Usman Dan Fodio. Their silence was in principle a show of cowardice or tacit approval of Wike’s show of shame.



“Courtesy and decorum are now obsolete in the public conduct of Governor Wike. A governor should be wary of his public utterances, particularly now that peace and security are scarce national commodities.



“At Northern Alliance for National Cohesion, we are perturbed by the conduct of Governor Wike, for same could snowball into anarchy. An egalitarian Nigeria should not trudge on calling a spade, a spade. Governor Wike’s tendencies are infamous and dangerous and every leader of conscience must rise to halt the serial abuses of Governor Wike, ” Ibrahim said.



Consequently, the group demanded amongst others, “an immediate retraction and a public apology from Governor Wike on his infamous comparison of Rivers State Traditional Chief with Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio.



“A concerted effort from Northern Governors and political elites, distancing themselves from the uncourteous tendencies of Governor Wike; and “a robust political machination, particularly within the PDP or any other political party Governor Wike may align with, to ensure he doesn’t cause further consternation, as he has proven to be a flammable leader that would use power recklessly.”