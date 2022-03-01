Governor Godwin Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Friday, stressed the need for constant training for teachers at all levels, noting that no society can develop without education.

Obaseki stated this while addressing Junior Secondary School teachers at New Era College, who are currently on a 10-day training on use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning.

According to him, one of the most important elements in any educational system is the teachers, adding that that is why his administration will not joke with the teachers.

“You are very important to us. I will go to any length to source for funds to train you, because you are the once that are going to train the children.

“As you receive this training, note that this is not the end; you are going back to the classroom to help us change the mindset of our children.

“Many of them are very confused, because when they see what is going on in the rest of the world and around them, they do not understand.

“You must now change their mindset to adapt into the environment in which we live. It is very important,” he said.

Beyond academics, the governor urged the teachers to train the students on how to live in a society and how to live for the future.

He, however, warned that any teacher who failed to honour transfer would be forced out of the system, stressing that he would frown at situations where all teachers would want to be in the same place.

This, according to him, is not fair for the children.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the teachers, Mr Victor Orumwense, commended the governor for the training, saying that it would enable them to engage their students in modern teaching techniques. (NAN)

