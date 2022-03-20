The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has debunked rumors of power tussle between Delta State former Governor Chief James Ibori and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ossai on his verified Facebook page said that Ibori and Okowa are not in any power tussle.

He noted that they are more united toward building a more prosperous Delta State.

According to Ossai, the next governor of Delta State will come from the Peoples Democratic Party.

“It’s paramount I made this known to people speculating all kinds of stories about our former Governor Chief James Ibori and our current governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa .

“I understand, we are in a period of politicking but I can categorically state here that there is no power tussle between Chief James Ibori and Governor Okowa.

“The Peoples Democratic Party PDP primary in Delta State will be a big shocker to those spreading false rumors about Ibori and Okowa because the unity of Ibori and Okowa will be shown to the world.

“I don’t know Chief James Ibori and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to be power-drunk.

“They both have unending love, respect, and dignity towards each other.

“Their friendship and brotherhood are unbroken and both of them are working for the interest of Deltans.

“Delta PDP primary will be peaceful and there won’t be any issues after the primary because the leaders are putting the interest of Deltans first”.