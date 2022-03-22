President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukrain on Tuesday told Italian lawmakers that over 117 children have been killed so far in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“But 117 will not be the final number,” he warned in a video link to both chambers of parliament in Rome.

“They keep killing,” he said according to the Italian translation.

Zelensky called on Italy to freeze Russian assets and confiscate luxury goods such as yachts, arguing that this was necessary to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You only need to stop one person so that millions can survive.”

Zelensky said he had spoken by phone with Pope Francis earlier, who had encouraged him in the army’s fight for Ukraine’s freedom.

“I answered him: our people became an army when they saw how much suffering the enemy brings, how much destruction it leaves behind, how much bloodshed it demands.”

Zelensky wrote on Twitter that a mediating role by the Vatican “would be appreciated.”

The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See renewed an invitation to Francis to visit the war zone.



DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria