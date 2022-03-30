•Calls for overhaul of national security architecture

•Tasks FG to consider State Police •I’m in the train. I have been shot! Please pray for me —Late doctor’s last tweet

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Dr. Chinelo Nwando, who was killed in the terror attack on the Abuja- Kaduna train, Monday night.

The late doctor, in her last tweet on her handle @nelo_x, posted around 9.43pm, had stated: “I’m in the train. I have been shot! Please pray for me.”

Confirming the incident in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Aniekeme Uwah, the association expressed regret, even as it decried the worsening insecurity in the country that has made all Nigerians vulnerable to violent attacks.

The statement read: “The President of the NMA, Prof Innocent Ujah, and indeed all medical and dental practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific, and preventable death of one of our members, Dr. Chinelo Nwando, who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gunshots, when the train she was travelling in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits.

“As an association, we vehemently decry the worsening insecurity in the country which has made all of us and Nigerians as a whole vulnerable to violent attacks by hoodlums, bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists who are currently having a field day causing us deep sorrows and severe pains.

“The untimely death of the young, promising Dr Chinelo who served at the Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St Gerrard’s Hospital, Kakuri, while striving to earn a honest living is one other death too many.

“The Association notes that needless bloodletting and senseless loss of lives is fast becoming a recurrent decimal in our country, thus worsening the alarming effects of brain drain, which in many instances have been attributable to the worsening security situation in the country.

“The Association hereby calls on the security agencies to urgently reorganise the security architecture in the country with focus on intelligence gathering in order to avoid these carnages across the country.

“The Association also recommends that the Federal Government gives a strong consideration to the establishment of state police to further complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF. The recruitment of more security personnel and the provision of modern security gadgets and ammunition for them can’t be overemphasized.

“Lastly, the Association prays God to grant the families of Dr Chinelo and all other victims of the very unfortunate incident, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who sustained various forms of injuries from gunshots and while trying to escape the attack.”

It was gathered that the late doctor had previously resigned her appointment with the hospital where she worked and was to relocate abroad on Friday.

One of her acquaintances @the_beardedsina in a tweet around 7:55AM on Tuesday had disclosed news of her death.

The tweet read: “Just woke up to sad news about my friend. Just woke up to losing a close friend who was shot at the Abuja Kaduna train incident by terrorists. She tweeted yesterday that we should pray for her sadly she didn’t make it. She was a doctor, Nigeria why…I’m..heartbroken.

“I was just here yesterday tweeting and asking if there were medical personnel on the train who could offer emergency services and some people were here saying why will I think of such a thing…really?

“… for basic First Aid to be provided for the injured. May Nigeria not happen to us.”

….As TUC loses scribe, Kwara State chairman

•We warned against night travels to no avail —Railway union

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday announced that it lost two of its leaders to terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train, Monday night.

They are its Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, and Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola.

It was gathered that Musa-Lawal’s first wife, who was traveling with him, was also shot by the terrorists and is presently at a hospital recuperating from bullets wounds.

A statement by TUC’s President, Quadri Olaleye, said: “They were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for today (Tuesday), March 29, 2022.

“Ozigi served in the capacity as General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association, CCESSA, an affiliate of TUC, for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012. Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill, under OLAM. They were both seasoned trade unionists.

“We call on government at all levels, especially the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion to stop the killing of innocent Nigerians. As it stands, nowhere is safe now – we cannot travel by air, road is not safe and neither is the rail. Is Nigeria a failed state? It is unfortunate.”

We warned against night travels to no avail —Railway union

TheNational Union of Railway Workers, NUR, has expressed concern over the terror attack on Abuja – Kaduna passenger train yesterday, lamenting that it had warned against night travels until all security measures were put in place.

According to the union, “We regret that there is no proof that all our observations expressed to the NRC management on improving the security and safety of the train service were taken especially our advice that night train service be stopped till security situation of the service is improved with on-train CCTV, explosive detectors and other technology-based approaches.”

In a statement by its Secretary General, Segun Esan, the Union sympathized with the victims of the attack, saying “We were shocked to the marrows when we were reached with the sad news of yet another terrorist attack on our Abuja – Kaduna passenger train which happened around 8 pm on Monday 28th March 2022.

“As a responsible Union, we are completely touched and held in thrall that such a dastardly and unprovoked terrorist attack can befall the flagship and the essence of our operational existence as a Corporation for the second time in quick succession having tasted the gall of this terrorist attack on our passenger train in October 2021.

We regret that there is no proof that all our observations expressed to the NRC management on improving the security and safety of the train service were taken especially our advice that night train service be stopped till security situation of the service is improved with on-train CCTV, explosive detectors and other technology-based approaches.

“We therefore use this medium to appeal very profusely to all Nigerian Railway workers in particular and to all Nigerian families whose members might have been affected in one way or the other by this terrorists attack to remain calm. In due course, the leadership of the