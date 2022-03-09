Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja – The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has written to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, intimating him of a looming strike that could paralyse the maritime sector over the refusal of International Oil Companies, IOCs, to engage Nigerian dockworkers through registered stevedoring companies as required by law.

In the letter dated March 3rd, 2022, President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, stated that one of its affiliates, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has been on a running battle with the IOCs over refusal to comply with Marine Notice 106, mandating the IOCs and others to allow the Stevedoring Companies and registered dockworkers access to their platforms to commence operations as required by law.

Among others, NLC said “We write to seek the firm intervention of the Minister to prevent the shutdown of all maritime operations in Nigeria any moment from now as the union is poised to take action at the expiration of the two weeks’ timeline. Any action undertaken by our affiliate union — Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria – at the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum will receive the full backing and solidarity support from the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

MWUN has accused the IOC’s of breaching the laws in Nigeria especially the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NlMASA, Act, 2007, a Government Marine Notice No. 106, 2014 issued to stakeholders in the sector.

The Government Marine Notice 106 mandated all companies and persons engaged in stevedoring work including Dock Labour Employer and Private Operators of any work location including Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (lCDs), off Dock Terminal, Dry Ports and Platforms to engage stevedoring workers and companies to carry out the operations on their platforms and premises.

According to NLC the “Government Marine Notice 106 is also in tandem with Article 3 (2) of International Labour Organization, ILO, Dock work Convention 137 which Nigeria ratified on the 22nd of March 2004. Unfortunately, while other operators in the sector have allowed registered stevedoring companies and dock workers access to their platforms and premises in compliance with the Marine Notice 106, IOCs have been in willful disobedience to the directives contained in Government Marine Notice 106.

NLC said “Sadly, till now, International Oil Companies have “arrogantly and with grand Impunity disregarded the Minister’s directives”

Recall that NPA, had Tuesday summoned IOCs to an urgent meeting over non-implementation of the agreement reached at a stakeholders two weeks ago directing the IOCs to implement the “Marine Notice 106” and allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations as required by law.

A stakeholders meeting called by NPA, representatives of the IOCs Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Petroleum Investment Services, NAPIMS, National Association of Stevedoring Operators, NASO, and leaders of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, had on February 25 given the IOCs 14 days to implement the “Marine Notice 106”, to forestall the threat by MWUN to shut the nation’s ports amidst growing restiveness in the ports.

Vanguard News Nigeria