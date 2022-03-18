By Victor Ahiuma-Young

…As Adeyanju heads reconciliation c’ttee

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, waded into the conflict between the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and its Lagos State council.

As part of the efforts to resolve the conflict, the congress has appointed the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Mr. Adewale Adeyanju (a National Trustee of NLC) to head a reconciliation committee.

Vanguard gathered that the committee held a closed-door meeting, Wednesday, in Abuja between the executives of the Lagos State Council and Congress Reconciliation Committee.

A statement by NLC’s General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said: “Frank discussions were held and there was optimism that the conflict would be resolved amicably soon. In keeping with the principle of fair hearing, the Adeyanju-committee will be meeting with the leadership of NURTW on a date yet to be determined.

“A joint meeting will, thereafter, hold with the two parties for the full and final resolution of the conflict.

“It will be recalled that a dispute between the Lagos State Council and the national leadership of NURTW led to the suspension of the Lagos Council which in retaliation asked the Lagos State Government to take control of motor parks in the state. Concerned about the growing dispute, Congress elected to offer leadership by apprehending the dispute.”