By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has issued warning letters to two high court judges, even as it placed one of them on watchlist.



The NJC, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, in a statement by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it took the decision at the end of its 97th meeting that held on Tuesday and yesterday.



The statement said: “Hon. Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was issued a warning letter and placed on council’s ‘Watch List’ for a period of one year for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.



“The suit was for recovery of demised property. Council agreed with the findings of the committee that investigated the Hon. Judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgement Enforcement Rules 2004.



“Council also resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon. Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State, having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.



“He signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.”



The council disclosed that it had at the meeting, also considered the list of candidates that were presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the appointment of 15 judicial officers as heads of courts and judges.



‘’It gave the names of the successful candidates as Chief Judge, Plateau State, Hon. Justice David Gwong Mann; Chief Judge, Gombe State, Hon. Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak; Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kaduna State, Hon. Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar; Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State, Hon. Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad.



“President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State, Hon. Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor.



“President, Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River State, Hon. Justice Sampson Mbeh Anjor.”



While six candidates, Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman, Emmanuel Gakko, Aminu Garba, Musa Sulaiman Liman, Ahmad Gama Mahmud and Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye, were appointed as judges of the Federal High Court.



‘’Joseph Adebayo Aina was appointed as FCT High Court judge, Sallau Ismaila Madugu as Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State, while Bulus Samuelson Nyiputen was okayed as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba State.



“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective state governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies as the case may be.



“The members also considered the reports of various committees and noted the notification of retirements of 23 judicial officers of the federal and state courts and notification of death of one state High Court Judge,” the statement further read.

