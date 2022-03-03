The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Aliyu Azeez, wants the National Identity Number (NIN), to become a mandatory requirement for accessing government services.

To this end, he solicited the support of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, (BPSR) on Thursday in Abuja.

Azeez, made the appeal when he led a delegation of NIMC management on a visit to Mr Dasuki Arabi, the Director-General of BPSR.

He said the visit was to register NIMC’s gratitude to BPSR for facilitating the adoption of NIN in JAMB’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and also for the issuance to travel passports by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

He noted that the number of Nigerians who had enrolled for NIN had risen to 75 million, from a mere seven million in 2015.

Azeez also said the NIMC had developed a mobile App, with which members of the general public can access vital information about their NIN enrolment and print out.

Responding, Arabi, lauded the NIMC’s Director-General for the ‘remarkable’ work he is doing to actualise the corporate mandate of the Commission, and to also facilitate the enrolment of millions of Nigerians into its citizens’ database.

He called on other management staff of NIMC to lend their support to Azeez, whom he said had remained steadfast and committed to actualising the visions and missions of the Commission.

Arabi assured that BPSR was ready to deploy its Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) programme on NIMC, with a view to identifying areas of weakness and challenges facing the Commission, in spite of the great successes it had recorded. (NAN)