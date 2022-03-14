By Zakary Bidoma

Intelligence gathering and sharing are inevitably major weapons in the fight against insecurity, especially violent crimes that are associated with terrorism and insurgency.

Sequel to that, just as other countries across the globe, Nigeria was also not left behind in establishing a number of intelligence-based security organizations saddled with the responsibility of protecting the country against any form of threats.

However, I have asked myself many times whether the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) is the only intelligence body in Nigeria when it comes to folly and thoughtless attacks by mischievous and miscreant elements who always create confusion, disharmony and raise tension within the military ranks of Nigeria.

These faceless traducers and agents of doom have been hiding behind the curtains on several occasions to launch aggressive and malicious campaigns against the country’s highest military intelligence gathering body.

On all occasions, their baseless attacks are particularly targeted at the leadership of the agency, presided by unassuming, vibrant and workaholic Major General Samuel Adebayo. A spy chief who would rather allow other security services to take credits for the efforts of his agency.

DIA is the foremost military intelligence body mandated with providing intelligence to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and the Defense Ministry. In addition, it coordinates the activities of other security agencies including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on counterinsurgency, among other joint operations.

Over the years, DIA has been discharging its functions with a high level of professionalism and patriotism. Alas, it is disheartening to learn that sponsored anonymous bigots, afraid to unmask their faces, are always in a waylay position to at the slightest opportunity to unjustly descend on the caliber of DIA and its leadership.

Recently, a shadowy coalition petitioned the Minister of Defence and National Security Adviser (NSA) to restructure the military intelligence agencies.According to them, this is necessary for country be on a clear course to surmount the lingering security challenges emanating as a result of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

To show their true color and unveil their malicious intent, the sponsored group did not hesitate in calling for the outright sack of the current leadership of the DIA. Why do they always attack the DIA Chief who, upon his short time in office, has brought a lot of success stories to the table against insecurities? Or is it that their sponsors hold personal grudges against the Agency’s Chief and decided to use national security at the expense of Nigeria to settle their scores without first considering the national interest?

To set the record straight, the DIA deserves nothing from responsible public but accolades regarding the ongoing fight against insecurities across the nooks and crannies of the country. Thanks to credible military intelligence, a lot of high profile criminals including the notorious bandits’ kingpins and ISWAP/Boko Haram top commanders have been eliminated alongside their gang members.

It is amazing that some of pseudo and faceless Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) were never there to cheer up and commend our troops for their victories against against non-state actors and other enemies of state. Is this not a conspiracy of the highest order?

For example, recently, not less than 200 bandits were killed by the Nigerian air troops component of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Gama Aiki in the Ghana community of Niger State. Reports indicated that the military acted upon receiving credible intelligence from the higher level of the military intelligence regarding the converging of bandit-terrorists in a particular location. Are the so-called CSOs not aware of this news that dominated the entire public space? Surprisingly, apart from issuing press releases from their hideouts, rather than hosting press conference, the so-called CSOs never appreciated the gallantry and the bravery of Nigerian troops.

The DIA is behind most intelligence driven joint military operations. Some of them include the elimination of wanted notorious bandits’ kingpins, Alhaji Auta and Kachalla in the forest within Zamfara in January 2022; Mallam Ari, ISWAP senior commander in charge of Kirta Wulgo and foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) for the terrorists; the drowning of ISWAP fighters in Marte River due to sustained multiple airstrikes in February 2022.

Similarly, markets in so-called ISWAP caliphates were destroyed by ground troops in Borno among several operations. Since last year, some of the faceless but obviously sponsored groups always look for any opportunity to attack military intelligence services.

In November 2021, they claimed that lack of intelligence led to the killing of General Zirkushu alongside other gallant officers in Borno state by the ISWAP fighters. They also claimed that internal wrangling within the military hierarchy was slowing down the war against criminalities and insurgency in Nigeria. The pseudo groups, who are afraid to unmask their face, could not provide concrete evidence to substantiate their baseless allegations. One is confused on what the groups want to achieve by singling out defence intelligence official for their relentless venomous attacks. If their sponsors are interested in the positions and for awards of contracts, they better get educated on the processes of attaining that.

With the current waves of victories across battle grounds, the intelligence and security services do not deserve distraction by hired jobless hirelings and traducers; they need the encouragement of Nigerians home and abroad as well as the international community.

Zakary Bidoma writes from Abuja