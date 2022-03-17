President Muhammadu Buhari

ANYONE coming into Nigeria through Abuja or Lagos (the political and economic capitals) this passing week would know that something is seriously wrong with the country.

The two marquee cities, like other parts of the country, were in darkness. From the air, there were only few and far between patches of light, obviously from the few generators that still had fuel.

The national electricity grid had collapsed multiple times at a time that petrol, diesel and even jet fuels were scarce and selling at exorbitant prices.

Coming at the hottest time in the year, and in the midst of the collapse of governance in several sectors, Nigerians are going through probably the worst experience of their lives.

What aspect of governance is really working? The killings, displacements and kidnappings of Nigerians by the various terrorist groups, particularly the bandits and armed herdsmen under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, have become so commonplace that they are no longer news.

The bandits in particular are ambushing and murdering hundreds of community vigilante volunteers. For the first time in our history, our military has shown its lack of capacity to tackle motorcycle-mounted mobile terrorists.

On top of that, Police personnel have also served a two-week strike notice over the failure of the Federal Government to fulfill its promised 20 per cent salary increase.

The strike is billed to start on March 26, one day to the start of the national convention of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja. Also, the Academic Union of Universities, ASUU, has extended its one month strike to two more months.

Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has also warned of impending food shortages in the next three months mainly because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia with attendant sanctions.

The combined effects of these will negatively affect our food processing factories.

If the Buhari regime had not turned a blind eye to the rampaging herdsmen displacing farming communities since he assumed power seven years ago, Nigeria would have been closer enough to food security to withstand the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be anyone on ground to grapple with our woes. The President who is directly in charge of our security and petroleum affairs, is having his routine medical vacation in London while his wife just finished partying in Dubai with governors’ wives.

The ruling APC and other political parties are only interested in fortifying themselves for election next year. Nobody seems to care about the people and their sufferings.

Nigerians must take the blame for their poor choices and docility. You can only ride a willing horse. We have another chance to change the narrative in 2023. To do so will entail getting our Permanent Voter’s Cards.

It is our last chance for a peaceful and genuine progressive change. If we fail again, it is nunc dimitis.

