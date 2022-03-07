By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have condemned the hike in price of airfare in the country.

They tabled their concerns at a world press conference of the Nigerian Youth Congress in collaboration with civil society groups in Nigeria.

Recall that domestic airline operators resolved to increase airfares by 100 percent with effect from March 1. The resolution adopted by all the domestic operators pegged the least economy ticket at N50,000.

It was against this backdrop that the NYC, CSOs and youth coalition groups held a national emergency meeting in Abuja to condemn the price hike, calling for a reverse in the decision.

In his remarks, President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, said that the increase in airfare would affect mostly the youths as they cover 80 percent purchase of economy tickets from various airline operators.

He said, “We are all aware that the Youth of this great Nation are about 80 percent that purchase the cheapest economy class tickets of all flights, therefore, this insensitivity of airline operators to make the cheapest economy tickets at a base fee of N50,000 is very inconsiderate of the realities of the present economic hardship across the federation, and places additional weight on the already over-burdened youths.

“The astronomical increase in airfares makes life more unbearable, brutish and short-lived for the Nigerian youth, most of whom are either unemployed or underemployed.

“We, therefore, condemn, in totality, the actions of the airline operators as extreme selfishness, and in pursuit of over ambitious profit margins.

“The immediate consequence is the exposure of impoverished Nigerian youths to the vulnerability of current insecurities associated with road transportation, being the only affordable means of transport available to the youths and poor citizenry of this country.”

Akinlosotu urged all airline operators in Nigeria to rescind their decisions and immediately revert to more humane airfares, or take the responsibility of all the dangers faced by the youths on roads as a result of their actions.

He further urged the Minister of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other regulatory bodies to ensure the reversal of the fare increase and also supervise and ensure compliance with their demands within the next 48 hours.

“We condem the unilateral decision without due consultation and dialogue with us, as the major customers who have now become victims of their actions.

“In the event of failure of the airline operators to heed this demand, the Nigerian youths and the entire civil society groups will be forced to picket all Airports in Nigeria to peacefully demonstrate our anger,” he stressed.

On his part, Executive Director, Centre for Advocacy Development in Africa, decried the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike and scarcity of fuel even as he urged the federal government to come to terms with ASUU and oil marketers.

Civil society executives present at the event, were, Executive Director, Centre for Advocacy & Development in Africa, Uzor Ifeanyi, Chief Convener, Coalition of Civil Society Organization for Justice and Equity, Comrade Olayemi Success, Chief Advocate, Network for Young Advocates for Democracy and Good Governance, Leader Oscar Kalu, Convener, Coalition for Civil Society for Good Governance, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob.

Others were, Chairman, Special Interest Group on Youth Development in Nigeria, Mr Sunday Alohka, President, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, Chief Ogakwu Dominic, Chief Executive Director, Arewa Female Youth Ambassadors Initiative, Amb. Hanan Isah, Director-General, Justice Advocate Initiative, Barr. Maxwell Ezelagu, Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Assembly, Prince Engr. Victor Alobari, Speaker, Niger Delta Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ifon Daniel, National Coordinator, Northern Nigeria Good Governance Forum, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed, National President, Pledge Nigeria Ambassadors, Comrade Ogo Lincoln Otekevwe.