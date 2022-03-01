By Gabriel Olawale

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins yesterday admonished Nigeria leaders to learn from the life of selfless service lived by the first indigenous Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. John Kwao Amuzu Aggey.

Speaking during a press briefing to announce the activities for the 50th memorial anniversary of his passing into glory organized by Archbishop JKA Aggey Foundation and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Martins said that Aggey was humble and identified with people, “He lived a life of service, from his priestly ministry, he was regarded as a ‘Bush Priest,’ serving in the lowliest of places, in the most difficult terrain and accepting to go everywhere people will not accept to go.

He believed that leaders should get close to the masses, rather than just distributing money and food when election is close, “A life of service and deep rooted honest service are what our modern day politicians can learn from his life. Aggey was instrumental to inspiring some young men to opt for the priesthood.”

Speaking on the line up activities for the anniversary in Nigeria and Diaspora, Chairperson Archbishop John Kwao Amuzu Aggey 50th Memorial Anniversary Committee, Mrs. Abimbola Isiyemi Haastrup said that post humous birthday mass will hold on 5th of March 2022 at St Leo’s Catholic Church, Lagos.

“50th anniversary thanksgiving mass will take place on 13th of March at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos while the remembrance of 65th anniversary of the Episcopal Ordination of Archbishop John Kwao Amuzu Aggey, and the Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martin’s 10th Anniversary installation as Archbishop will hold on 4th of August, 2022 at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos.”

“In celebrating Archbishop John Kwao Amuzuu Aggey, masses are lined up for celebrations in London as well at Westminster Cathedral London UK on the 16th March 2022 and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, London on the 20th March 2022.”