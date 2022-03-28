By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the Nigeria-Ghana decider match, the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Monday, has begun distribution of 500 free tickets to members of its party and young Nigerians who cannot afford to get themselves a ticket.

Former Super Eagles Player and National Sports Adviser and Director, YPP, Oluwafemi Ajilore, disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

At the time of filing this report, Ajilore said that the party had already given out 200 tickets and could use up all tickets by the end of the day, adding that the tickets are being distributed at the party’s Secretariat.

He said, “As part of our contribution to our great nation, we deemed it possible to mobilise and motivate people to go out and support our darling Eagles of which I was once a player, when I was playing for the Super Eagles then.

“As part of my own obligation and as a member of the NEC Committee of the YPP we put heads together to see how we can mobilise members of the public to come in mass to support our Super Eagles. If you watched what happened in Ghana, the stadium was jam-packed, we think there’s need also for every Nigerian to come out and support also because we all know the importance of qualifying for the world cup.

“On that note, the members of the NEC Committee and with the support of the National Chairman we were able to secure 500 free tickets as well as souvenirs for members of the public so that they can come out in mass to support our Super Eagles to victory in the upcoming game.

“With the situation of the country, we did this to support those who cannot afford to get the tickets but would love to show their support for their country. We are also giving them this opportunity to experience a live game. And we are hoping our darling Eagles will make Nigeria proud.”