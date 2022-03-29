The Black Stars of Ghana will be entering today’s contest against the Super Eagles with an extra motivation.

The four-times African champions are confident that if they can score one goal against their hosts, then the Eagles need to score more than one to cancel their advantage.

Indeed, what the Super Eagles need is an outright victory over their guests because in the event of a tie, the away goal rule will come to play in favour of the Ghanaians.

This is because FIFA recently revealed that the away goals tie[1]breaker which has been abolished by European body (UEFA) for its club competitions in 2021 to 2022 is still in effect as a decider in World Cup qualifiers including all World Cup playoffs around the world.

Article 20:10 of the FIFA Rule book states:

“If both teams score equal number of goals over the two matches, the away goals scored by the visiting team shall be counted as double. In line with FIFA, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, decided to apply the away goal rule despite it being ditched by UEFA. It gives opportunity to teams who are playing away from home to capitalise on their opponents’ turf should they manage to hit the back of the net.

In the event that the second leg enters extra time, the rule book says the extra time is an integral part of the second leg match. If both teams score the same number of goals at the end of extra time, the visiting team is declared the winner on the basis of goals scored by the away team counting double.

CAF has been implementing the away goal rule since it’s first competition in 1964.

In the 2014 World Cup playoff, Algeria benefitted from the away goal rule when the Desert Foxes qualified ahead of Burkina Faso courtesy of their 2 away goals in a 3-3 scoreline..

However, the structure of the Africa World Cup qualifying for the 2018 in Russia was altered to a third and final round group stage.