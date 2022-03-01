The Chairman of the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, Senator (Prof) Iyorwuese Hagher was in Sokoto state, the seat of the caliphate, in continuation of consultation of the Bukola Saraki presidency.

Ambassador Hagher, The Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and Former Presidential Aspirant, was well received by the Chairman of Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Goronyo and his executives.

The Chairman of the Delegation, on-behalf of the council, said he was not in Sokoto for campaign but rather, a home coming to visit the brother and friend of the former president of the senate who happens to be the executive governor of the state and to also use the visit to emphasize the need to close ranks and chase out the incompetent APC.

“I am glad that you have a son in H.E, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is a very good friend of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and these two are probably the best hands to oversea the parliament since the fourth (4th) republic, Professor Hagher said.

APC has been served an expiration notice and it expires in less than one year and that’s one the reason we are here. To close ranks and work in the interest of Nigerians”

Iyorwuese Hagher said that the country is bleeding and Saraki and Tambuwal are eminently qualified to heal and unite the country.

The high powered contact and advocacy council members includes a former national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji kawu Baraje, former governor of kwara state, senator Shaaba Lafiagi, Hon. Musa Ahmadu, Former North-East zonal women leader, Hajiya Hauwa Bukar, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, Hon. Abigail Molmo, Director of protocol, Hon. Musa Aliyu and Director of Media, Comrade David Itopa

Signed

Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council