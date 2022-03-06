Nigeria’s leading radio station, Nigeria Info, has unveiled its plans to celebrate its loyal listeners through a special reward programme tagged the ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ on the Nigeria Info App. This is in a bid to provide Nigerians with reasons to continue the celebration of the New Year alongside the station’s ten-year anniversary of quality radio broadcasting.

According to the company, the ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ is a competition that encourages listeners to diligently search for hidden items on the Nigeria Info app after the search has been announced on air. The initiative is set to reward ardent listeners of the station with monetary prizes among other gift items for their constant show of love, support, and loyalty over the years while also promoting the usage of its radio app to access quality broadcast contents on topical issues, ranging from sports to news and current affairs.

Commenting on the launch of the competition on the Nigeria Info App, Sheriff Quadri, the Programs Manager for Nigeria Info, noted that the ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ was introduced to appreciate listeners for the unwavering love they have shown towards the brand over the years.

“Nigeria Info’s ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ is an initiative primarily designed to reward our loyal audience for their consistent love and support towards the brand. This is because we recognize the fact that our audience is one of our critical stakeholders that determine our collective success as a brand. As such, we intend to use this medium as a means to appreciate the crucial role our audience play in terms of providing us with quality engagements across our diverse radio programmes running on the station’s airwaves,” he said.