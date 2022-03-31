Nigeria can’t move forward except women play active role — AWOSIKA

By Gabriel Olawale, Lagos

The Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, has admonished Nigeria to allow women play active role in moving the nation forward, noting that leaving behind 50 percent of the population will translate to insignificant progress.

She said this during the Vanguard Newspapers’ International Women’s Day Conference, that’s ongoing in Lagos.

Awosike said that it is illogical to neglect women in decision making, when they represent about 50 percent of the population.

“At the moment, women represent about 49.3 percent of the Nigeria population. Will any one say that is not a significant figure?

“Neglecting 50 percent of your population in decision making will be at your own detriment because the level of progress will be very slow.

“What it means is that you have decided that this nation will not move forward,” Awosika admonished.

