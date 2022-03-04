.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa welcomed the 411 first batch of Nigerians evacuees escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 411 Nigerians inclusive of students and consular staff members arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja this morning.

The Nigerian airline- Max Air evacuating the citizens arrived in Abuja this morning at exactly 7:11 AM.

Reacting to the development, the NiDCOM head said “To God be the glory Max Air Evacuation flight VM602 from Bucharest touched down in Abuja”

NIDCOM yesterday hinted on their arrival when it said “Stranded Nigerians in Ukraine about to take off from Bucharest, Romania en route Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja today, 03/02/2022 with an expected arrival 0400 am local time on 04/03/2022.”

The federal government had on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The government earlier scheduled the arrival of the first batch of evacuees for Thursday. But the flight was rescheduled.

The evacuees were received at the airport in Abuja by Edward Adedokun, director search and rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); officials of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

