…we have written a petition to Ebonyi Police Command – NHRC

…I will get back to you on status of the case – The police

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Human Right Commission, NHRC, yesterday condemned the gruesome murder of an Ebonyi lady who demanded her own share of her father’s inheritance.

The single lady, Nnenaya Onu, 35, was allegedly murdered and burnt alive by her assailants as there have not been any record of their (assailants) arrest in the State, since the incident occurred.

She was allegedly beaten, stripped naked, dismembered and burnt alive in Onicha Igboeze Community of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the victim was murdered behind her late father’s house as her only brother died some years ago, under a mysterious circumstance in the community.

Confirming the incident, the State Coordinator, National Human Right Commission, NHRC, Mr. Christopher Onyekachi Okorie added that: “She was murdered in cold blood, her leg chopped off and her whole belongings heaped on her while she was burnt beyond recognition.

“All these happened behind her father’s house at Onicha Igbeze of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“Her offence is that she insisted on demanding her father’s inheritance as a woman. She was not married but lived in her late father’s house at Onicha Igbeze.

“Her only brother died years ago under mysterious circumstances according to the old mother. She has a surviving sister, Juliet Onu, who is married.

“Her old agonizing mother points at her cousins as the suspects of this atrocity due to their (the said Cousins) numerous threats to her life before she was eventually murdered, dismembered, and burnt.

“Her killers forbade any person from the village from talking about the incident nor even sharing the photo of her burnt carcass either on social media or otherwise.

“Her poor mother wants justice but has no money to sponsor police investigations and arrests.”

Vanguard gathered that the victim was killed when her mother traveled out of the community to Abakaliki to visit Juliet, her daughter.

Speaking with Vanguard on Phone, the State Coordinator of NHRC said, he has written a petition to Ebonyi State Police Command over the incident as he was yet to get any response from the Command.

“According to the sister of the deceased, the incident took place on the 23rd of December 2021 and since then nothing has been done to bring justice to the victim.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident added that she will get back to Vanguard on the present status of the case.