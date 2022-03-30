.

By Adeola Badru

A non-governmental organisation, Steno Memorial foundation has provided free medical services, secondary school educational support and social welfare support to Nigerian residents of Ogun and other states, with over 500,000 lives impacted.

The founder/Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Dr Olufemi Sanni, made this disclosure while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday.

Dr Olufemi Sanni, while speaking on the rationale behind the gesture, said the SMF foundation was founded to assist the society’s less privileged; most of whom are women, indigent students, out-of-school youths and the society’s aged.

He said that the foundation, since its establishment in 2011, has provided a range of medical services including free surgical evaluations and surgeries, eye screening and cataracts surgeries, community-level medical screenings and consumables, and psychosocial support by bursaries, scholarships, and social support funds for the aged and widows.

The Founder when speaking on its educational impact; revealed that it has provided full tertiary scholarships till university completion over 12 indigent students, impacting their families, and lifting them out of the burden that sending their ward to the university would have cost them.

He said: “Our focus is health, education and youth development. We have organised medical outreaches, we have organised free surgical services for people and we have given scholarships to students in higher institutions because we believed that education is the bedrock for the development of any nation.”

“On the 23rd of March 2022 will go down in the annals of our history at Steno Memorial foundation as another successful outing in our annual statewide quiz competition finals.”

“We give glory to God and thank immensely all those that dedicated time and resources into making it such a resounding success.”

“On a larger scale, in conjunction with the Ministry of Science Education, the foundation has impacted the secondary school level education in Ogun state with the annual SMF secondary school quiz competition, which it has run since 2014.”

“The competitive nature of the quiz had been able to showcase the best of the brilliance of Ogun state students and the tenacity of Ogun state teachers.”

“This year on the 23rd of March was no different with Remo secondary school taking the lead in the quiz competition finals. The event was well attended to the delight of the students who put up a good showing in the highly competitive event that saw all the students proving their prowess, Remo Secondary school taking the lead.”

“The Secretary of the foundation, Barrister Taofik Lawal spoke on the commitment to raise the bar in the educational standards across Ogun State and across Nigeria as a whole while he presented the scholarship to the winning team.”

Dr. Sanni closed the ceremony with thanks to all who gave support for this year and over the years.

He said: “I thank the Chairperson, LOC, SMF Quiz Competition, Mrs Olukemi Abosede Olusanya, Chief Coordinator Examinations/Quiz competition and Mentorship program, Chief (Mrs) Afolashade Sosanwo-Adedeji and Secretary of LOC Quiz competition, Mr Wale Adenaya and all our coordinators and volunteers in all the local government areas.”

“Our supportive friends and family have supported our cause over the years. I also thank the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for giving the approval to organise the competition yearly since 2014.”

He promised that the foundation shall keep striving to impact lives through its commitments to education, health and society according to the foundation’s mission.