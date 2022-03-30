NGO educates school pupils on waste management, segregation

A non-governmental organization, Eco-Green Africa has taken message of waste management to staff and pupils of Glisten International Academy Abuja.

The event was part of activities to commemorate Global Recycling Day.

Global Recycling Day is held annually on 18th March to help recognize and celebrate the importance recycling plays in securing the future of our planet

Founder, Eco-Green Africa, Mrs Dorathy Ukemezia in her address said waste if not properly managed posed a serious risk to the ecosystem and human health.

The event witnessed the donation of Eco-Green Africa’s locally made Color-coded waste bin to pupils and staff of the school.

According to Ukemezia “With the rise in population, our country Nigeria is experiencing significant increase in waste generation. The increase volume and complexity of waste associated with the modern economy is posing a serious risk to the ecosystem and human health.

“Every year, an estimated 42 million tonnes of solid waste is generated in Nigeria, with less than 12% been recycled, 65% of these recyclable wastes end up in water bodies and in dumpsites contributing to about 20% of Green House Gases (GHG) such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), Sulphur and nitrogen gases

She said the major objective of Eco-Green Africa is to support improvement of waste issues in Nigeria and Africa at large, by sharing knowledge, creating awareness/sensitization and offering free training, services and donation to foster behavioral change and restore the environmental values lacking in society.

Ukemezia said the group came to the school because young people constitute a large proportion in the population and the environmental education and activities will avail an opportunity to intervene at a key developmental stage of their life.

Receiving the group, Chief Education Management Professional, Glisten International Academy Abuja, Eneh Charles Chibuzor stressed need for recycling of waste.

He said: “We must think again about what we throw away – seeing not waste, but opportunity.

“The last decade has been the hottest on record and we are now facing a climate emmergency of unparalleled proportions. If we don’t make significant and rapid changes, we will see continued rising global temperatures, the melting of ice caps, continents on fire and rapid deforestation.

This year event is focused on the Recycling Fraternity i.e. those who put themselves on the frontline to collect Waste and Recycling during the multiple lockdowns

Eco-Green Africa, formed by staff of the Federal Ministry of Environment with members cutting across various MDAs in Nigeria. The organization serves as a platform for civil servants to contribute their individual social responsibility to matters pertaining to Nigeria’s ecosystem.

The mission of the organization is to restore Environmental values lacking in the society, discourage single-use plastic, promote the 5Rs, increase eco-consciousness/social responsibility of young people and also help raise the next generation of leaders who will promote and work towards environmental sustainability and champion the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

Eco-Green Africa has also started the Sustainable Office Recycling program at the Federal Ministry of Environment, the office cleaners and staff segregate the recyclable wastes (plastic, metal, paper) generated in the office and Eco-Green Africa evacuates it to a Recycling station free of charge.