By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhamnadu Buhari has said that the new Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, is a repented sinner.

Buhari said this while commending the successful conduct of APC Convention at the weekend, stating that the peaceful conduct has set a scene for the victory of the party in 2023 general elections.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday, formally congratulated the Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member National Executive Committee of the APC, that emerged at the just concluded convention in Abuja.

While commenting on the allegation that the new Chairman of the APC and some of the executive members were former PDP members, Buhari said, “That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another. Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways?

“What the Scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways. Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them is damning and absolute.

“It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office.”

The President enthused that the stage is now set for the APC primary elections later this year when the party’s new flag bearers will emerge.

“No doubt some will attempt to argue the impossible – that an APC primary election is a source of division while an opposition primary election is a source of consensus.

“But the good voters of Nigeria can see through such acrobatics and know the facts that, when the contests for 2023 come, APC offers a track record of success and leadership, while the opposition has only decades of failure and complicity in response,” he said.