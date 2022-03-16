By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC has announced plans to host it maiden Trade Conference and Exhibition, schedule for March 23, 2022 with the theme: “Fast Tracking Productivity, Leveraging Technology.”

Meanwhile, the chamber would hold its special March edition of Meet the Governor Series tagged ‘Meet the Governor of Edo State: Investment and Business Opportunities’ on March 17, 2022, at NBCC office in Lekki

Speaking at a media briefing to announce the conference, Vice President, NBCC, Mr. Akin Osuntoki, said that the bi-annual event of the chamber is aimed at bringing together business leaders, investors, policy makers and other key stakeholders in the trade and investment ecosystem to share insights and garner more knowledge about the theme, while affording businesses the support and avenue needed to network, make connections, do deals, and realize their potentials.

Osuntoki said that The benefits of participating in this event are enormous and the NBCC Is poised to ensure it serves as an efficient platform that affords member businesses the opportunity to exhibit thelr brands and provide services to potential Investors; thereby facilitating new partnerships, fostering foreign market opportunities, and encouraging public-private partnership between NBCC members, external participants, and the government.

Some of the speakers for the event include: Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan; Managing Director, Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Lamin Manjang; Founder/ Chairman Zinox Group, Chief Leonard Ekeh, and Managing Director First Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan.

However, a major highlight of the event will be free wellness checks on the first session of Day-2, where Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, amongst other key players in the healthcare space would be in attendance.

In his remark, Member, Communications Committee, Mr. Leye Makanjuola, said that the event would afford attendees to meet and discuss with the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on relevant issues and discover the business and investment opportunities available in the state in a chat session.

Makanjuola said: “Since he assumed office in 2016 as Governor of Edo State, Obaseki has been focused on repositioning the state as a strategic economic and investment hub in Nigeria. His administration’s focus areas have been; Education, Healthcare, Technology, Business & Investment Promotion and Industrialization.”