German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on Friday that his country and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not play an active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“It is absolutely clear to us that there will be no NATO military involvement in this conflict,” Scholz said at a press conference after visiting the Bundeswehr’s operations command.

“We will rule that out with all that we do.”

Scholz said that the German government would use all diplomatic means “to ensure that the possibility of a joint way out of this crisis is attempted, although it has already come this far.”

Meanwhile, he said it would be necessary to ensure that no attacks occurred on NATO territory.

Efforts to secure the allies’ borders with Russia and Ukraine had been stepped up, Scholz added.

“But they are purely defensive and they remain on NATO territory.”

