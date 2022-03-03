•I’m ready to step down if… —Modu Sheriff

•No agreement on zoning —Mustapha

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Speculations that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had agreed on a zoning formula and that President Muhammadu Buhari had settled for a candidate to become the national chairman of the party were rubbished, yesterday, by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, which raised a committee to come up with a zoning formula.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement announced Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as chairman of the committee.

With Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege as deputy chairman; and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke as secretary, members of the committee include Prof. Etim Nyong, Dr. MB Shehu, Mustapha Salihu, Senator Teslim Folarin and Alhaji Sadeeq Sami.

The Committee is expected to submit its report on March 7, 2022.

Although the terms of reference of the committee were not immediately listed, Vanguard gathered that the CECPC will avail the committee of all necessary details as soon as possible.

A top party source said the committee is essentially to work out a zoning formula which would be looked into by the CECPC for possible adoption.

The development effectively neutralises reports credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on the party’s zoning formula as the CECPC has now taken ownership of the process.

It also put paid to speculations that President Buhari might have endorsed a former Governor Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State, as a consensus national chairmanship candidate.

Sheriff pledges to abide by Buhari’s decision

Meanwhile, amid claims that President Buhari might have endorsed one of the 12 national chairmanship aspirants of the APC ahead of its March 26 national convention, one of the aspirants and former Governor Ali Sheriff of Borno State, has pledged to abide by any such decision.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, Sheriff who dismissed reports of any endorsement said while he remained in the race, he would not however go against any decision taken by President Buhari as the leader of the party.

He said: “Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumours that President Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership.

“It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns. First, I am not aware of any official statement or position by Mr. President on endorsement of any particular candidate and/or zoning of the chairmanship position of our great party.

“Mr. President and indeed the Party are yet to issue a formal statement on these issues. I am in the race for the National Chairmanship position of our party APC because of my strength of character, capacity and competence. My intentions are clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest.

“As a loyal party member, I will abide by decisions of Mr. President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party. I am totally committed to work with anyone/everyone to reposition our party towards actualizing resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond.”

Another chairmanship aspirant, Mallam Saliu Mustapha also dismissed reports of any agreement on consensus candidacy.

Speaking through his Media aide, Dapo Okubanjo, the aspirant said he “is a core party man so he expects that once a decision is taken on a matter as important as that of a consensus candidate, it will be passed on by the party leadership through official channels.

“And until that is done, he believes that the race is still open to all contenders who showed interest in being the next National Chairman of the APC.”