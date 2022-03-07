Afro-pop gospel singer Patrick Anebi, popularly known as Shuga Anebi, aka Spiritual, the Street Apostle, has said that his latest single “Dakolomipada” was inspired by stories of testing times.

He told vanguard, “this single was inspired by happenings and some personal stories I heard around me on life’s testing times. Everyone wants their glory restored, or things they have lost regained. This was where I drew my inspiration from and through the help of God it gave birth to my latest single Dakolomipada.”

Dakolomipada is now available on all music platforms for streaming and downloading.

Its video was produced and directed by Emeka Ojukwu in Badagry Lagos. Like Anebi’s 2010’s hit song Jah Elo, Dakolomipada promises to be another instant hit from the inspirational master.

Asked to name the highlight of his career so far, the singer said, “I have had so many highlights in my career, one of them is becoming an ambassador for peace of the united nations, my Jah Elo album launch in 2010 is another.

“The moments I made the less privileged happy through an NGO I run with my wife, is also a highlight. Being on stage is one of them. I have learnt to cherish every moment in life, our time here is short and there’s a lot yet to be done.”

The street apostle spoke on his plans for the Nigerian Music industry together with his ambassadorial duties “My Plan for the Nigerian music industry is to educate this generation and the ones to come with meaningful, moral and classic kinds of music that would live after me and effect change in the community positively while uniting us in love.”

Anebi hails from Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State; and is married to Joyce Hemini Andrew, the founder of Supreme Family Entertainment International Initiative, SFEII. An NGO for Social Development and Humanitarian Services where Mr Anebi oversees the general activities of the organization.