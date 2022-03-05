Talented comedian, MC OJB has said that one of his most memorable moments as a comedian was when Alibaba, the king of comedy stormed his show held last month in Kent, England.

According to him, “ It really blew my mind. I felt honoured. I felt like I must be doing something right for the king of comedy to surprise me at my show and also to take the stage.”

While at the show, OJB said Alibaba took him by surprise as he shared his thoughts on society’s perspective of the humour-making business.

“The perspective has changed compared to what it was before. We are now seen as business men, putting smiles on people’s faces and making good living out of it,” the king of comedy said.

Alibaba, however advised prospective comedians to understand the business properly before venturing into it. “Understand that you can’t be funny forever, so invest when you are shining,” he added.

MC OJB said he was still thankful to the humour merchant for gracing his show.

Meanwhile, the ace-comedian is planning to produce his comedy franchise, ‘My Experience’ both in Lagos and Ibadan.

Recalling how he ventured into the laughter business, MC OJB said he started his career as a master of ceremony before he later delved into stand-up comedy.

“I started as a master of ceremony at events, and as an MC, part of your job is to entertain the audience. Comedy business helped me as an introvert. I know many people wouldn’t believe it when I say I’m an introvert. I love to make people happy, so comedy for me is not just a business but, it’s a lifestyle. The best thing about my job is seeing people laugh and enjoy my performance. The ability to take stress off people’s mind is my priority as a comedian,” he said.

Speaking further, MC OJB said he was influenced by the likes of Seyilaw, AY, Basketmouth, Alibaba and Kevin Hart.