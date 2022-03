By Tunde Oso







The 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been fixed for May 14.

MultiChoice, the award organisers during a press conference held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 announced a eight-day line-up of events, which will culminate in the awards night on May 14.



Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Group, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for.”



For this edition, nominees have been confirmed in 33 categories including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator category.



This year’s Best Soundtrack winner will take home N1 million sponsored by Pepsi, organisers said.



Meanwhile, a live broadcast event hosted by actors Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong will be held on March 19 to announce the year’s nominations.



Early in the year, entries for 8th Edition of AMVCAs were extended in a statement which said “The deadline for the submission of entries for the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been extended to Friday, 28 January 2022.”



For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series, bringing the total number of categories to 33. 12 categories will be open to viewers’ vote and 21 will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Victor Okhai. Some of the other categories include Best Movie in Southern, East and West Africa, Best Director and Best Cinematographer.



Tejumola added that viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA8 and follow @africamagictv for live tweets. The full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website following the announcement.



