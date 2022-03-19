By Moses Nosike

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses and pillows, has collaborated with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy in spreading awareness for the importance of quality sleep as a foundational pillar for human health.

In commemoration of this year’s World Sleep Day, themed “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World,” a global and annual event held on March 18 and dedicated to advocating and raising awareness for sleep health, the duo jointly deployed an educational campaign across the country.

This year’s theme sheds light on key issues such as how quality sleep helps maintain mental health, how better sleep helps people focus during the day and how fatigue can weigh people down physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The Managing Director of Mouka, Mr Femi Fapohunda, said the company’s mission is to add comfort to life by providing quality sleep solutions and educating consumers on the right sleep culture. “At Mouka, the wellbeing of our consumers is our top priority. We don’t just provide great quality products, we also invest significantly in educating consumers on the right sleep culture. As Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer in the sleep industry, the onus lies on us to ensure our consumers prioritise quality sleep; hence we deploy educational content across numerous platforms, including TV, Radio, Print and Digital. In addition, we look forward to leveraging our membership of Dolidol International Group in terms of technical expertise in consistently delivering superior sleep solutions to our consumers,” Fapohunda said.

Dr Nnenna Nina Chigbo, PT, MPH, the President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, an Emory Humphrey Fellow (Global Health), Education Director WPT IPT-HOPE, also shared her views on the importance of sleep education. She said, “quality sleep is critical for the proper functioning of the body, including immune function, tissue healing, pain modulation, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and learning and memory”.

When asked about the role of a good mattress in the equation, Dr Nnenna had this to say, “A good quality mattress determines a great deal how well you will sleep. A bad mattress can affect the spine and cause damage to the body as the body needs to align well with the mattress. Secondly, when you are not comfortable on your mattress, it will affect the quality of your sleep and can be detrimental to your health”.

The President also shared some tips for quality sleep, including fixing a bedtime and an awakening time, avoiding caffeine intake 6 hours before bedtime, using comfortable bedding, blocking out all distracting noise and eliminating light as much as possible.

Consistently, Mouka has celebrated this annual event organised by the World Sleep Society, joining thousands of other World Sleep Day Delegates to amplify the benefits of healthy sleep for millions of people worldwide. The objective of the World Sleep Day Committee is to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.