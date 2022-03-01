Over the years, Chelsea have been branded the club that goes for quick fixes, especially after Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003, but in reality, the club has had one of the most successful youth structures over the years.

In recent years, their identity as a club and youth structures have been majorly pushed by the transfer ban handed as club legend Frank Lampard took charge as manager. As word would have it, things haven’t been the same again.

So who are some of the top players to have come from the Chelsea academy and made a name?

John Terry: None of the Chelsea academy graduates is more recognisable than Terry. He was among the first players from the Chelsea youth system to go out there and conquer the world. Very few former academy graduates can match what Terry achieved. Getting his debut in 1998, Terry would go on to become skipper and a regular at the national team. He won five league titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one Europa League and one Champions League title. He would later leave for Aston Villa, where he played for a season before retiring and taking up coaching at the same club.

Mason Mount: One of the biggest beneficiaries of the transfer ban handed to Chelsea was Mason Mount. He got his debut in 2019 as Chelea suffered a 4-0 beating at the hands of Manchester United and Mount has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club. Not only that, he is now also a regular in the England squad. Before getting settled at Chelsea, Mount had loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He has since won with Chelsea the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Club World Cup.

Reece James: Just like Mount, James got his debut in 2019 but was loaned to Wigan for a season to get the needed experience. It worked well, as James is now a regular at Chelsea and has also had some International experience. This season so far is his best; the full-back has so far scored five goals – four in the league. James has had injury issues but returned in time for the Carabao Cup final which Chelsea lost to Liverpool.

Armando Broja: Things didn’t work out well at Chelsea for Broja but he didn’t give up, especially after his loan spell at Vitesse. The Albanian international got his debut in March 2020 and has at the moment settled at Southampton. This season, at Southampton, the 20-year old has scored six league goals this season.

Tammy Abraham: Another top player from the Chelsea academy; word has it that prior to his debut against Liverpool, Tammy had scored 74 times in 98 matches and that earned him the ticket to start training with the first team. He made his debut in May 2016, after spending loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.