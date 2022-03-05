Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim,

Fallout of a moving lecture on Sheikh Uthman Dangodio’s anti-corruption crusade by Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim at Arewa House, Kaduna, another group, the Arewa Defenders Forum (ADF) has joined others in calling on him to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

A statement by ADF’s Convener, Lawal Adamu Hassan after a meeting of the Group in Kano said, what Nigeria needs today is a widely read and deeply informed candidate for president that will radically take over Nigerian politics, and shake it up.

The Group disclosed its plan for using the Web to gain millions of adherents for Olawepo-Hashim in an Internet convention to push his presidential candidature.

They said they are impressed by his vast knowledge of the values of the Northern society as indicative of a solid commitment to defending the rights and privileges of all northerners, having long cultivated the belief and practice in co-existence in which northerners too, should respect the right of others.

“He has on several occasions spoken for the rights of Northerners to be protected from illegal harassment where they earn their living; their rights to places of worship consistent with their means and the elements of justice; and their rights to full protection when they live as minorities among other communities in Nigeria.

“Our commitment is strengthened by the hope of a positive scenario in which the next President after Muhammadu Buhari speaks tough truths to Nigerians and changes the dialogue and the dynamic in positive ways.

“We share Olawepo-Hashim’s goal of setting better, long-term policies to meet the challenges before our nation by tackling bigger issues — such as bold action in a faltering economy, how to deal with corruption and insecurity, and how to shape Nigeria’s role in an uncertain world,” the Group said.

The Group said it arrived on Olawepo-Hashim not because he is himself a core northerner but as a result of careful search for a presidential candidate with the charisma and the honesty of President Muhammadu Buhari who will stress the importance of bringing peace to communities, solving the drug problem among the youth and making education a top priority.

“Besides being honest, patriotic, loyal, having a background in government and being able to get along with people well, there are many other characteristics Hashim has which include versatility and ability to adapt to new situations easily.

“With the right political will and quality of leadership, we can stop the Tiv and Jukun conflicts. We can bring lasting peace to the Plateau. We can find solutions to the Fulani and his cattle. We can stop millions of our children living wretched lives in the search for education, and wasting the greatest asset of the North which is its human capital.

“Hashim has an open mind towards future plans and the initiative to think of better ways to proceed with plans that have otherwise failed.

“Insecurity, drugs and crime are a serious problem in the North and Nigeria; the future of our generation is scary unless we get it under control now. And only a presidential candidate with strong resolve and necessary caurage would be able to do this,” the Group said.

“By his antecedents, Hashim as next president, should be able to put more money into our schools and bring respect back to the teaching profession. We are the leaders of tomorrow and education is a vital tool to our success.

“We feel that a candidate running for president should be a good leader, instead of a follower. That person should also be healthy. Our president should be a patriotic citizen and a very good negotiator. We need a person who promotes education, and who wants to help the middle class working people,” ADF said.