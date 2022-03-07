.

By Juliet Ebirim

Mofolusade Sonaike Productions is set to premiere a film titled ‘Laura’s Bubble’. The movie which features Nollywood heavyweights including Funsho Adeolu, Blessing Onwukwe, Scarlet Gomez, Tessy Brown, Otunba Okunuga, Israel Eziedo, amongst others was directed by Remi Ibinola and co-produced with Modupe Fakorede and Olabode Emmanuel

“The movie is multidimensional, but in summary, it shows us that with the right support system, women who have lost themselves in marriage or even after the loss of a spouse can rediscover themselves and start to live again.

I want women to be inspired to keep discovering and rediscovering themselves. To follow their true paths and live life to the fullest”, producer Mofolusade Sonaike said.

On why she ventured into filmmaking, Mofolusade, a brand strategist said: “I have always wanted to tell stories. I believe one of the fastest ways to change people’s mindset about something is to tell a compelling story either through a book or in motion pictures.”

Laura’s Bubble will be officially premiered in Lagos on the 12th and 13th of March 2022. The Island premiere will take place at Ebony Life Cinemas, while the mainland premiere will hold at Viva Cinemas, Ikeja.

Vanguard News Nigeria