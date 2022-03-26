African Models invasion and MAA Awards is a merited Award Event Put together to bring a boost and better structuring in the brand world of the entertainment industry with its international recognition to the world fashion council in Paris (Headquarters), New york, London and Milan.

The adopted concept is represented here in Nigeria, Africa. With the use of the finest African models showcasing the richness in African arts, culture, dress, style, mind, creativity and rewarding personalities who have contributed in a great way to humanitarian services and youth empowerment.

In previous editions, MAA Awards recognized Dignitaries Across Nigeria, Amongst which is The former first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Madam Sylvia, the royal house of Prince Enotie Ogbebor, with an award for excellenceand creative arts, having led the return of the Edo Heritage Artifacts from the United Kingdom to Benin City and a few Others.

Also, it has recognized Star personalities in the entertainment industry, it awarded personalities like Stephanie Okereke & Delenre Edun and several others.

Sir Lexi Mojo, CEO of Legendary Gold, producer of Nigerian Fashion week and Nigerian Fashion show and also the first black man to become an executive member of the World Fashion Council was recognized at the event with an award for excellence having contributed greatly in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Finally, MAA Awards also recognized personalities of reputable character, real estate companies, Brand Personalities, Brands, companies and other individualswho had shown great potential and whose works are contributing to the entertainment industry, creative arts and Humanitarian service.

This year’s event promises to be an outstanding one, recognizing top governmental dignitaries, top personalities, top models, top fashion designers and other promising individuals and brands across the continent. This event would hold by 6pm at Sheraton Hotels Abuja on the 27th of March 2022. This event is one not to miss!!!