By James Ogunnaike

As the Owu Kingdom commences the preparation to fill the vacant stool of the Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta, the Otileta Ruling House has forwarded the name of the Archbishop of RIYE in Ogun State, Dr. Adegbemi Atanda Adewale, and six others to kingmakers out of who, one would be selected as the next Olowu of Owu.

The presentation of the candidates’ names, was a sequel to the screening of 12 princes, which was nominated by five compounds, that made the Otileta Ruling House.

The candidates are Princes Adegbemi Adewale from Ile Aderinoye; Adelani Oladimeji from Ile Omo’le Efon; Matemilola Adelola from Ile Soke and Olatidoye Olaniyi from Ile Soke.

Others are Princes Adeyanju Bakinson from Ile Otopo; Simeon Soyele from Ile Lumosa and Adesina Adelani from Ile Soke.

Though, no voting was done during the screening by delegates. It was gathered that scores were awarded based on the performances of each of the candidates, at the screening and interview sessions.

According to the results sheet, Prince Adegbemi Adewale, a Ph.D. holder, came first with 1,027 points; Prince Adelani Oladimeji, scored 909 points, Matemilola Adelola 886 points, while Prince Olatidoye Olaniyi scored 863 points.

Other scores are Prince Adeyanju Bakinson, 862 points; Simeon Soyele, 827 points, and Adesina Adelani, 801 points.

The Olowu stool, became vacant, following the death of Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021.

Prior to the screening and interview by the ruling house, the Abeokuta North Local Government, had in a Public Notice, Entitled: ” Filing of Vacant Stool of Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta” and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government, Odusiji Kabiru Ayinla, directed the Otileta Ruling House to convene a meeting within 14 days from the date of the notice.

The Public Notice required that the Otileta Ruling House should convene the meeting between March 2, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

The Public Notice was pasted in strategic and conspicuous places in compounds that made Otileta Ruling House.

The Notice reads, “The appointment process of filing the vacant stool, has commenced in line with the directive of the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta in its Letter Reference Number CHM1/4T2/241 dated 21 February 2022 and the Provisions of Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021 and it is the turn of Otileta Ruling House to produce candidate or candidates to fill the vacant stool in accordance with the Registered Declaration of Olowu of Owu”.

“Furthermore the Otileta Ruling House is hereby required in accordance with Sections 15 and 16 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State, 2021 to convene a meeting of the ruling house within 14 days from the date of this notice i.e between 2nd March and 15th March 2022”.

“For the purpose of nominating candidate or candidates, the candidate (s) nominated will be presented to the kingmakers for the election of a suitable candidate as Olowu of Owu-Elect”.

“The Secretary to Local Government should be informed of the date, venue, and time of the Ruling House Nomination meeting in order for him to attend as an observer.”

With the nomination of the candidates by the Ruling House, it was gathered that the selection process, would soon be completed.

In conformity with the public notice, Otileta Ruling House informed the Secretary to Abeokuta North Local Government who led other Staff of the Local Government including the HOLGAto observe the selection process.