Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo better known as Logos Olori, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter who was born and bred in Ajegunle, a popular suburb in the heart of Lagos state.

The talented youngster’s music journey started via music production. He attributes his swift acceptance to sheer dedication, creativity and passion.

On how his music journey began, Logos Olori said ” I have always loved music. I grew up listening to pop artistes like Micheal Jackson, Justin Timberlake and others. I see music as a medium to touch lives”, he said.

Logos songs like ‘Shine’, ‘Influencer baby’ featuring Dre Spencer are fast becoming fans’ favorite.

Asked about artistes who inspire him, he said” I am undoubtedly inspired by the likes of Davido and Wizkid who continue to show us that it can be done and success is attainable. I will jump on an opportunity to work with them”.

On the challenges of being an independent artiste, Logos said:” Funding is a major challenge of being an independent artiste. An artiste needs money to increase visibility and acceptance. We all know it’s not a piece of a cake when it comes to funding projects in the music industry”.

Regardless of these low moments, Logos dreams of dominating the industry.

“Against all odds, I dream of writing my name in gold as an artiste who touch lives with his sound”.