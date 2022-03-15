Lipaese, an independent record producer, song writer, Afro-dancehall artiste, has been making some noise in the underground music scene in Nigeria. The Edo state native possesses the wow factor along with many attributes.

When listening to this artist, you’re instantly drawn to his epic vocals within his unique melodies. Apart from music,he is a graduate in computer science from the prestigious Babcock University

He has shown flexibility with his multi dimensional style which has seen him flirt between Afro pop,Dance hall,Rap and hip hop with the end result of what we can refer to as ” alte cruise”.

Lipaese is on the rise,making waves in more ways than one, one can expect serving fans with tremendous music. He has gained the heart of music lovers with his smash single U DON BAFF which was produced by himself. The song became one of the biggest hits with the slang on the lips of everyone in the streets.“U DON BAFF” which also gained the attention from local radio and TV stations he continually makes and creates more hits tracks such as “TRUE TALK” produced by Tony Ross” and other amazing tracks which made up “Made OF Music” Mixtape which was released in 2014.

After graduation from the university, he went a step further to record more hits and trendy sounds. He came back to the music scene with the track titted “Grinding Tonight produced by King Jayable” which was released in the summer of 2015. In

2016, Lipaese was taking even bigger strides at such a young age, his first single “Jolly ” featuring Yung6ix and Bowdre on the vocals. Then Lipaese came up with few other songs in 2016 such as “Ijo Owo featuring Mochi” Produced by King Jayable, “Say My Name Produced by GOB”, “Owo Ti De Produced by King

Jayable” which gave him slots of music nominations and awards winning such as

Best New Artiste and Song Of the Year. In 2017 he came out really big with his Afro-Trap sound “CODED” which was produced by GOB” and with a new one “Unserious Girlfriend “produced by MasterKraft. The artist focuses on lyricism and originality within his music,and it is safe to say that “he has his own sound”.

He loves to help others who are equally as talented and passionate about music, Lipaese also has a very respectable crew OMG (OBO-te Music Gang).

Lipaease who released an album “Enemy Of Progress” in 2020 that consists of 12 amazing songs produced and having worked with some top notch artists and producers in the game like Idowest,Terri,Ichaba and Airboy,who put their impact and create magic with Lipaease.

The Independent artist who has been putting his imprint on the world of entertainment took to his social media and announced his soon to be released Deluxe of “Enemy Of Progress”with three amazing tracks added set to be available April 10th. The deluxe album is filled with the burning passion for the love of making music with production credits to outrageous producers like Horlagold producing 10tracks off the Album and Dotzee and Prinz putting their impact to create spontaneous sounds.

There is no doubt that Lipaese is gradually turning into a household name to reckon in the music industry as he promises to keep fans thrilled with his music.