Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to curb the maternal mortality rate in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu at a stakeholder meeting with Hacey health initiative, held at the Ministry of Health, on the deployment of technology at Primary Healthcare Centres for care for pregnant women.

He said the World Health Organisation’s record revealed that over 34 per cent of global maternal deaths occurred in Nigeria and the lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum, or after an abortion for a Nigerian woman is 1 in 22, compared to 1 in 4,900 in developed countries.

The State Commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu emphasized that collaboration with critical players in global health will improve the quality of care service delivery as well as checkmate the death rate during pregnancy

He harped on the need for health care providers particularly at the grassroots to take advantage of the digital gadgets to improve their services.

Team lead, Hacey health initiative, Kemi Omole, emphasized that the digital platform would not only ease the daily routine of health providers but also enhance proper handling of ante-natal and other care using modern health technology.

She stressed that the initiative, which the pilot project will commence in five 5 PHCs approved by the government, will go a long way in reducing the number of death recorded during pregnancy and childbirth