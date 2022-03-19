By Benjamin Njoku

Self-acclaimed relationship expert and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro has made another controversial statement about sexual gratification bothering on masturbation. The popular vlogger once argued that masturbation is not a sin but a habit.

In her latest post on Instagram, Okoro posited that the ugly practice has nothing to do with lack of sex, as those who have sex everyday are the major addict.

According to her, “Telling someone not to masturbate is like telling a man not to have an erection when he sees a beautiful sexy woman, or telling a woman not to get wet when she sees a cute man.”

For her, masturbation, which is the act of understanding your body is natural, and such that cannot be stopped with prayer.

She wrote: “Prayer doesn’t stop masturbation. Masturbation is not lack of sex, people who have sex everyday are the major addict. Masturbation is not spiritual, if you can conveniently fornicate with different people and not feel guilty, so why pray when you masturbate….Masturbation is very natural, it’s the act of understanding your body. All you need to do is control. Anybody that tells you that masturbation is spiritual is just telling you a myth.”